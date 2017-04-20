Minnesota is getting yet another brewery.

Back Channel Brewing Co., which aims to focus on sustainable, local ingredients, plans to debut its new taproom on Lake Minnetonka this summer.

The space at 4787 Shoreline Drive in Spring Park will feature craft sodas and nitro cold press coffee as well as beer, and include an outdoor patio space with the future possibility of transient boat slips.

“I couldn’t think of a better place to do this,” said Melissa Langseth, one of four owners (Josh Leddy, Matt Olson and Joe Meehan), in a release. “We envision it as a place to meet friends and neighbors on your way home from work or when you’re out boating; a place to kick back and relax and enjoy this amazing place we live in.”

Food from Dakota Junction and Minnetonka Drive-In will be also available to patrons on site, delivered by golf cart.