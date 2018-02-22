BIG TEN POWER RANKINGS
Marcus Fuller's rankings, with five teams to watch:
1. Michigan State (27-3, 15-2)
2. Ohio State (23-7, 14-3)
3. Purdue (24-5, 13-3): A three-game slide finally ended last weekend, but the Boilermakers are vulnerable with star Vincent Edwards out with an ankle injury.
4. Nebraska (21-9, 12-5): No team has better bench celebration routines than the Cornhuskers, who make highlights cheering on highlights.
5. Michigan (23-7, 12-5): The Wolverines have a four-game win streak and look the part of a sleeper to win the conference tourney, especially after recently upsetting Ohio State.
6. Penn State (19-11, 9-8)
7. Indiana (16-13, 9-8)
8. Maryland (19-11, 8-9)
9. Northwestern (15-14, 6-10): Disappointing season, yes. But the Wildcats are still dangerous. They had a 27-point lead on Michigan State without injured leader Bryant McIntosh (shoulder).
10. Wisconsin (13-16, 6-10)
11. Minnesota (15-15, 4-13): The Gophers' nine-game losing streak is over after Nate Mason's 33-point effort Wednesday against Iowa. Can you name a better Senior Day performance?
12. Illinois (13-16, 3-13)
13. Rutgers (13-17, 3-14)
14. Iowa (12-18, 3-14)
