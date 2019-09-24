Watching the detective

Cobie Smulders proved she can deliver one-liners on “How I Met Your Mother” and body blows in Marvel movies. “Stumptown” shows she can do both at the same time. She’s terrific as private investigator Dex Parios, who unravels sticky situations while still managing to find time to gamble away her fees. If you’re an Elmore Leonard fan, you’re going to flip for Parios.

9 p.m. KSTP, Ch. 5

Having a ball

Young people probably would love repeats of “I Love Lucy” — if you could convince them to watch something in black and white. The next best thing is getting them to check out the second season of “Liza on Demand,” a sitcom that relies heavily on its title character, played by co-creator Liza Koshy, engaging in physical shtick. Lucille Ball never found herself naked on the sidewalk or caused havoc after sneezing at a DNA lab, but I’m guessing she’d be more than game.

Anything goes

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is one of TV’s longest-running sitcoms, a stunning accomplishment considering it constantly dares viewers to be mortally offended. In early episodes of Season 14, one character dons blackface while another embraces Puerto Rican stereotypes. But “Sunny” proves you can still get away with being politically incorrect — as long as you’re hilarious.

9 p.m. FXX

Neal Justin