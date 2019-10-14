No rest for the wicked

"Treadstone" is based in the Jason Bourne universe, which means its key characters are sleeper assassins awakened for missions too ruthless for ethical humans to stomach. But that's not all this sweaty-palms series has in common with the Matt Damon franchise. Creator Tim Kring ("Heroes") makes sure that for every action scene — and there are plenty — there's intelligent dialogue guaranteed to give your brain an equally vigorous workout.

9 p.m. USA

Don't mess around with gym

"Battle of the Fittest Couples" borrows generously from a wider range of other reality competition series, including "Survivor," "The Biggest Loser" and "The Bachelor." Thank your lucky stars that Jennifer Lopez doesn't stop by to evaluate the bodybuilders' singing skills. JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers barely break a sweat as hosts.

10 p.m. Paramount Network

Stop playing games

"A Little Late With Lilly Singh" has been on the air for less than a month, but its host is already exuding the confidence of a talk-show veteran. Too bad she leans so heavily on canned questions and games that Jimmy Fallon tossed in the reject pile. Singh should embrace the anything-goes time slot and burn the cue cards, sooner rather than later.

12:35 a.m. KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin