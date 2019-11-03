Pretrial procedures

Court TV will be the only network providing gavel-to-gavel coverage of the upcoming Harvey Weinstein trial. As a preview, reporter Seema Iyer has landed exclusive interviews with Weinstein's lawyers, as well as two accusers. Excerpts from those conversations will air over the next two nights during "Closing Arguments With Vinnie Politan." The actual proceedings are not expected to start until at least early next year.

7 p.m., Court TV

Bring the kids

Apple TV is banking on big stars like Jennifer Aniston and Octavia Spencer to attract viewers to its original programming lineup. But it's also recruiting at least one member of the Peanuts gang. "Snoopy in Space" is just one of the new offerings aimed at youngsters; others include "Helpsters," a preschool series from "Sesame Street" producers, and "Ghostwriter," a reboot of the PBS series about word detectives.

Now streaming on Apple TV

Just a fantasy

Philip Pullman's popular novels come to life in the TV version of "His Dark Materials," starring James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. A previous attempt to adapt the fantasy series, 2007's "The Golden Compass," got less-than-glittery reviews.

8 p.m., HBO

Neal Justin