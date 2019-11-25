Like father, like son

The reason "Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel" has such a long winning streak has a lot to do with its willingness to set aside the stats and get to the heart of its subject matter. Expect that approach to be front and center when correspondent Andrea Kremer sits down with Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders to discuss the challenge of living up to the legacy left by his late father, Flip Saunders.

8 p.m., HBO

Downhill racer

"Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season" hits the slopes with the Minnesota native during her inspirational, and emotionally wrenching, last races. But directors Steve and Todd Jones make time for home movies that show her learning the sport at Burnsville's Buck Hill with plenty of tough love from her first instructor, Erich Sailer. The documentary doesn't shirk from dealing with Vonn's sometimes troubled relationship with her father, but it mostly maneuvers around her relationship with Tiger Woods.

9 p.m., HBO

Father fears

Mike Birbiglia will never be nominated for Father of the Year, but in his comedy special, "Mike Birbiglia: The New One," he proves that he's a strong contender for the title of America's most sensational storyteller, openly sharing his reluctance, if not outright fear, over becoming a parent. If you didn't catch his live performance of this one-man show at the Ordway Center last month, you won't want to miss this TV version.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin