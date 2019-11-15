Living single

"Dollface," in which a socially awkward web designer (Kat Dennings) readjusts to single life with the help of her impossibly hot gal pals, would be just another journey to Dumpsville if it didn't occasionally divert from the standard itinerary to imagine getting bossed around by Siri, heeding advice from a literal "cat lady" and competing on a game show called "Should She Go Out?" One of the fantasy sequences sends up mindless network sitcoms, which is ironic since Dennings wasted six years of her career on one of those series, "2 Broke Girls."

Now streaming on Hulu

Royal performance

In the opening scene of "The Crown" Season 3 premiere, Queen Elizabeth compares older and younger images of herself on England's postage stamps. "A great many changes," she sniffs. "But there we are. One just has to get on with it." The line is a clever courtesy to the beloved series' decision to jump ahead to 1964, replacing Claire Foy with Olivia Colman. The recent Oscar winner is more than up for the appointment, commanding her every scene with ice-cool confidence.

Now streaming on Netflix

Casualties of war

In Waad al-Kateab's emotionally wrenching movie debut, "For Sama," the Syrian filmmaker bills herself as a journalist documenting the struggles of her people during five years of the uprising in rebel-held Aleppo. But she's also blessed with a terrific cinematic eye, perfectly capturing both quiet moments — a friend getting emotional over the gift of an unripe persimmon, and harrowing ones, like a mother carrying the corpse of her son through chaotic streets.

9 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin