What a wonderful world

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is more marvelous than ever, as long as you don’t get hung up on historical accuracy. During the first five episodes of Season 3, Midge hits the road to open up for a black soul singer who never experiences any racial discrimination despite the fact that the Emmy-winning series is set around 1960. What else do you expect in a fantasy world where pregnant women never show, Lenny Bruce is all charm and our wisecracking heroine has more shoes than Imelda Marcos? This is escapism TV at its best — or worst — depending on how you look at it.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Heaven on their minds

“Jesus Chris Superstar Live in Concert” may have aired on NBC just last year and is tied to the wrong holiday season, but it’s worth revisiting if only to swoon over Sara Bareilles’ version of “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” or see why John Legend is still the Sexiest Messiah Alive. The production’s only sin is Alice Cooper’s performance as King Herod, a bit of stunt casting that doesn’t pay off.

8 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2

Mum’s the word

Woe to the spectator who dares to interrupt Jessica Kirson’s act during her four-night run at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy at the Mall of America, which starts Thursday. You’ll get a taste of what’s in store for those who do in the special “Bill Burr Presents Jessica Kirson: Talking to Myself,” a hilarious hour that shows the veteran comic doesn’t suffer fools — or rudeness.

11 p.m. Friday, Comedy Central

It’s Abby

“Work in Progress” isn’t very funny, but it has plenty of heart thanks to co-creator Abby McEnany’s performance as a depressed soul who may finally find happiness through her new relationship with a trans man. Now if only strangers would stop mistaking her for a dude when she’s in a public restroom. “Saturday Night Live” veteran Julia Sweeney pops up in a role that’s all about doing penance for those dreadful “It’s Pat” sketches.

10 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

Neal Justin