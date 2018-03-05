NCAA women's tournament

Quarterfinals

• Gophers (24-10-3) at #2 Wisconsin (30-4-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

• Northeastern (19-16-3) at #3 Colgate (32-5-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

• Mercyhurst (18-14-4) at #1 Clarkson (33-4-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

• Ohio State (23-10-4) at #4 Boston College (30-4-3), Saturday, noon

Frozen Four: Semifinals are March 16 and final is March 18 at Ridder Arena