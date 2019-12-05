Rescue personnel are searching for a missing National Guard helicopter in Stearns County, authorities say.
The St. Paul Fire Department confirmed that its rescue squad has been deployed to help search for “an aircraft down near Saint Cloud.”
There was no word yet on how many people were aboard the helicopter.
A Star Tribune reporter and photographer are on the way to the scene. Return to www.startribune.com for updates.
