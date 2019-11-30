Dozens of car crashes and hundreds of vehicle spinouts occurred Friday night and Saturday morning in the Twin Cities metro area as a nasty winter storm moved in with sleet, snow, rain and wind.

To the north, conditions were even worse, with close to a foot of snow expected across central and northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin by the time the slow-moving storm system exits the region.

There were 130 crashes in the metro area, eight resulting in injuries but no fatalities, between 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. During the same period, 210 vehicles spun out and five semitrailer trucks jackknifed, the patrol said.

The National Weather Service predicted that 4 to 7 inches of snow would fall on the Twin Cities between 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Those snowfall numbers are expected to range higher the farther north you get, with 7 to 10 inches expected in St. Cloud and 13 to 19 inches predicted in Duluth and along the North Shore.

The Weather Service warned of expected blizzard conditions and blowing and drifting snow in the north, with the worst of it hitting Saturday afternoon and overnight.

A Delta flight approaches Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as another is de-iced, ahead of more snow and sleet Saturday.

Violent winds and waves off Lake Superior will accompany the storm, with gusts expected to hit 47 miles per hour by 6 p.m. and waves of up to 10 feet in Duluth’s Canal Park. Lakeshore flooding is possible, the Weather Service said.

“A powerful winter storm arrives today!” tweeted the National Weather Service in Duluth. “Extremely dangerous and nearly impossible travel conditions are expected this holiday weekend. If you can delay traveling, do so! Stay home and avoid being out during the peak of the storm.”

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s highway road condition map, roads were completely snow covered through much of north central Minnesota and partly covered in the metro area Saturday morning.