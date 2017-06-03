A Muslim advocacy organization on Saturday called for an investigation into allegations that an Apple Valley High School security officer and police officer used excessive force in responding to an incident involving a Muslim student.

A male student harassed a female student, who is Muslim, Thursday afternoon, said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Two students were arguing and school staff got involved, Apple Valley Police Sgt. Jeff Smith said Saturday. There was a fight involving a student and school staff, he said.

Other students felt unsafe after the scuffle and have raised concerns about the security officer, Hussein said. He called for an “immediate outside investigation” of the incident.

High school staff suspended the girl until the end of the school year, Hussein said. School officials could not be reached for comment on Saturday.