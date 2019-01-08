A dispute over music ended with one partygoer fatally stabbing another outside a south Minneapolis home, according to murder charges.

Quinten L. Osgood Jr., 29, was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with the killing Thursday of Anthony Madison, 33, outside the victim’s home near E. 35th Street and 1st Avenue S. Osgood, who is homeless, remains jailed ahead of his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

According to the complaint:

A woman who lives with Madison said they invited Osgood and his girlfriend to their home for a party. The evening was pleasant until Osgood and Madison started arguing over music. The charging document offered no specifics on what aspect of music was at issue.

As the argument escalated, Madison ordered Osgood to leave. Once outside, Osgood kicked and damaged the gate to the fence.

Madison went outside and confronted Osgood about the gate, and the two fell to the ground fighting.

Anthony Madison

Both men stood up, and Osgood ran away while Madison bled profusely from stab wounds to his chest and buttocks. Osgood was arrested the next day. The knife has not been recovered.

Osgood’s criminal history in Minnesota includes four convictions for domestic assault, numerous violations of court orders for protection, fleeing police and disorderly conduct.