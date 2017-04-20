An outbreak of the mumps has sickened six students at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus, according to an e-mail sent to students and staff Thursday.

Dr. Brooks Jackson, vice president for health sciences and medical school dean, said the cases had been confirmed by state health officials and that all of the cases “have been mild.”

Mumps can be easily spread to those who are not vaccinated, but university officials noted that campus immunization rates are extremely high because the U typically requires most students to be up to date on their vaccinations.

Mumps outbreaks have been reported on other college campuses recently. In the last school year, there were outbreaks in Iowa and Illinois, with each involving several hundred cases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta.

Symptoms include puffy cheeks and a swollen jaw, as well as fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue and loss of appetite. The disease can be spread by coughing and sneezing, as well as sharing utensils or drink containers.