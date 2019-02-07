Mufasa, Como Park Zoo’s 17-year-old African lion, was euthanized Tuesday after suffering three weeks with a blood disorder.

One of the Como Zoo’s most photographed animals and known for his mellow disposition, Mufasa was a great animal ambassador, according to zoo staffers. The decision to put him down came after exhaustive discussions among zoo officials and experts with the University of Minnesota.

“The staff is really torn up about this,” said Matt Reinartz, the zoo’s public relations manager.

The average life of a male lion is 16.8 years. Mufasa’s mother, Wynona, who lived at the zoo for 22 years, died in 2015. Mufasa’s sister, Savannah, still lives at the zoo.

Reinartz said that zoo officials will try to find a new lion for the St. Paul zoo.