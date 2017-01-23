Minneapolis police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of Birdell Beeks, the grandmother struck and killed by gang crossfire as she drove her teenage granddaughter to an appointment last May.

Police announced the arrest late Monday afternoon, nearly eight months after Beeks’ death galvanized public outrage over violent crime in the city, leading to a brief truce between gangs while police continued to search for a suspect and offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

On May 26, Beeks, 59, who was known as an eagle-eyed matriarch of her north Minneapolis block, was with her 16-year-old granddaughter on their way for the Northside Child Development Center, where the teenager was to pick up an application to be a personal care assistant (PCA), planning to clean, cook and care for Birdell each day.

As Birdell edged her minivan up to a stop sign, two gunmen spotted a rival gang member near the corner of Penn and 21st avenues N., and started shooting wildly. Birdell Beeks was in the bullets’ path.

She was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, where she died of her wounds.

