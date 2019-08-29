A motorcyclist lost control on a southeastern Minnesota road, struck a sign and was killed, Olmsted County authorities said Thursday.

The crash occurred about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 2 at County Road 10 NE in Quincy Township, about 20 miles east of Rochester, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick O’Hanlon, 53, of Rochester, was declared dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office said O’Hanlon was not wearing a helmet.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

A passerby was waiting for deputies at the crash scene, and they saw a badly injured O’Hanlon down in a ditch. Their efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

O’Hanlon was westbound on County Road 2 and approaching a curve in the road just before reaching County Road 10. It appeared he left the road while on the curve and then hit the sign.