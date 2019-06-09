A motorcyclist struck a deer and was killed on a northeastern Minnesota highway, authorities said.
The collision occurred about 8 p.m. Saturday about 20 miles northwest of Two Harbors near the intersection of Hwy. 44 and Brimson Road, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities have yet to reveal the rider's identity or say whether a helmet was being worn at the time.
The fate of the deer also was not disclosed.
