More than 1,300 animals in "deplorable conditions" were rescued from a Wisconsin property in a suspected dog and cockfighting operation about an hour east of Minneapolis, the Pierce County sheriff's office reported Thursday.

The sheriff's office went to the property last Thursday with a warrant and found dogs tied to heavy chains with scars and injuries common from dogfighting. Roosters were found with physical alterations common to cockfighting and paraphernalia associated with such fighting also was found, the sheriff's office said.

This is the second largest bust in the past two years, said Sheriff Nancy Hove. "When we are made aware of any animal cruelty issues, we do the best we can to investigate and hold those responsible accountable for the suffering they've caused these animals," Hove said.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is helping with evidence collection at the property in Gilman Township, about 20 miles southeast of River Falls.

The animals, including chickens and more than a dozen dogs, were being taken by the ASPCA to temporary emergency shelters. The animals will be cared for by veterinary and behavior experts until the court determines custody.

"Animal fighting is an inhumane practice that is unfortunately common throughout the country," said Tim Rickey, vice president of ASPCA field investigations and response. "

When birds are used for fighting, breeders often pluck their feathers and hack off their wattles and combs so they don't get pulled off in fights. Some also cut off their spurs, the bony protusions on their legs, to strap deadlier weapons to their legs. Dogs are tied to heavy chains and left outdoors with inadequate shelter.

Fighting cocks and dogs often is associated with other criminal activity.

The sheriff's office didn't indicate that anyone had yet been charged in the operation. In Wisconsin, engaging in animal fighting, which includes possession of dogs or roosters for the purpose of fighting, is a felony punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and imprisonment of up to 3.5 years for first-time offenders. Penalties increase for repeat offenders.

Twitter: @rochelleolson