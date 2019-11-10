GLENDALE, Ariz. - Falling behind by multiple goals on the road where the opposition gets the last change and has the backing of the crowd looks like a recipe for disaster.

But on this trip, which diverted from California to Arizona Saturday, the Wild has played its best when it’s in comeback mode.

And that’s exactly the gear it shifted to against the Coyotes, twice erasing two-goal deficits before eking out a 4-3 win at Gila River Arena to improve to 2-1 on this trek and secure its third road victory in 12 tries.

Overall, the Wild is 6-10-1.

Winger Ryan Hartman buried a Jared Spurgeon pass 4 minutes, 54 seconds into the third period, capping off a rally that started with three goals in the second period after the Wild gave up two in the first period.

This was the third straight game in which the team surrendered the first two goals. But like it did Tuesday in Anaheim, when the Wild came from behind for a 4-2 triumph, the Wild persevered.

– resiliency that is slowly becoming a calling card for this group.

And that push back was tested Saturday with the Wild playing only 11 forwards after winger Luke Kunin was scratched due to illness. Winger Marcus Foligno (lower-body injury) was also out.

Defenseman Nick Seeler filled out the lineup but was used sparingly, as the Wild double-shifted its forwards.

At 8:50, Arizona opened the scoring on a bizarre sequence.

A pass by the Coyotes’ Aaron Ness bounced off Michael Grabner’s skate and rolled into the net by goalie Devan Dubnyk’s left pad as he slid right.

By 12:40, it was 2-0 amid an ugly defensive breakdown by the Wild.

With all five skaters in or facing the corner, Nick Schmaltz fed Jakob Chychrun who was all alone in the slot to wire the puck by Dubnyk.

But an early power play in the second period galvanized the Wild.

After winger Jason Zucker whiffed on the rebound from a Spurgeon shot, captain Mikko Koivu walked into the puck 3:19 into the frame to cut the Wild’s deficit in half. That was the Wild’s lone chance with the man advantage; the Coyotes went 0-for-3.

Koivu’s goal was the 60th of his career on the power play, moving him into sole possession of first place in Wild history by passing Marian Gaborik with 59.

Arizona was able to rebound and regain a two-goal cushion on a rising shot by Vinnie Hinostroza at 8:20, but the Wild scored twice more to even it at 3 before the period expired.

First, winger Kevin Fiala deked into an open net after gobbling up a rebound off goalie Darcy Kuemper at 13:04.

And then with 50 seconds to go, Zucker found defenseman Matt Dumba for a blistering slapshot that sailed by the former Wild netminder Kuemper.

That momentum carried over to the third, where Hartman buried the Wild’s third straight goal.

The finish was a fitting one for Hartman, who was kicked out of Thursday’s game when the Wild was closing the gap on the Sharks after he was handed a slashing major and misconduct.

– playing a key role in its success.

Dubnyk ended up with 31 saves. Kuemper had 20.