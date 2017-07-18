Heavy rain — accompanied with hail and damaging winds — soaked much of western, central and southern Minnesota Monday night and a repeat performance is on tap for Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The Twin Cities metro area and southern and southeastern Minnesota are under a slight risk for severe weather while central Minnesota is under a marginal risk for storms that could produce strong winds, large hail and torrential downpours, said Joe Calderone, a senior forecaster for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

Storms will develop over western Minnesota Tuesday morning and expand in coverage and intensity as they drift southeasterly. They are expected to arrive in the metro area between 3 and 5 p.m., Calderone said.

Flooding, especially in low-line areas, is a possibility with the heavy rain, Calderone said.

“We have not had rain like that in a while,” he said. “It could fall in rapid fashion. We’d like to see a gradual rain to eliminate flooding possibilities.”

On Monday, places such as Randall in Morrison County received more than 1½ inches of rain in an hour, according to the weather service, which was still tabulating rainfall totals on Tuesday morning. The weather service received several reports of hail 1.75 inches in diameter in Eagle Bend and Bertha and greater than an inch across Otter Tail, Grant, Todd and Morrison counties.

Wind damage was primarily limited to downed trees and limbs, the weather service said.

Heat indexes — summer’s version of windchill — reached into the low 100s across western Minnesota and close to the century mark in the metro area on Monday. While those values will be lower Tuesday, dew points close to 70 degrees will provide fuel for storms to develop, Calderone said.

More clouds in the sky may help lessen the threat of severe weather on Tuesday, but “it will still feel muggy,” he said.