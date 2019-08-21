GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Nelson Cruz, Twins
In his second game back from injury, the DH was 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBI.
BY THE NUMBERS
14 Runs, hits and RBI for the Twins
7 Innings pitched for Michael Pineda, who gave up four runs and six hits.
ON DECK
Jake Odorizzi faces White Sox ace Lucas Giolito in Game 3 of the series at 12:10 p.m.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
