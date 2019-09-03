GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Max Kepler, Twins
His two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning was the difference in the game.
BY THE NUMBERS
16 Consecutive scoreless relief appearances for Tyler Duffey.
28 Come-from-behind victories for the Twins this season.
475 Career home runs for Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera, tying him with Stan Musial and Willie Stargell for 31st on the all-time list.
11-5 The Twins’ record vs. the Tigers this season, with one series left later this month.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
