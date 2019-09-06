PLAN 406-9653

Total finished sq. ft.: 2,252

Bed/bathrooms: 3 /2

Stories: 1

Bonus space: 1,341 sq. ft.

Garage bays: 2

Home plan: Modern farmhouse offers room to grow

Foundation: Basement, crawlspace, slab

This eye-catching modern farmhouse is simple, open and fresh, with clean lines and a spacious front porch. The open layout flows from the great room to the dining area and into the kitchen, which includes an island and walk-in pantry. The back porch is equipped with an outdoor kitchen for entertaining. The master suite features a window seat, walk-in closet, and double sinks in the bathroom. Upstairs, several large bonus areas offer 1,341 square feet for future expansion.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.