The number of Minnesotans enrolling in private coverage through the state’s MNsure health insurance exchange has hit a record of more than 100,000 people, a tally that exceeds last year’s sign-up total even though open enrollment isn’t done yet.

Surging enrollment was expected considering skyrocketing premiums in the state’s individual health insurance market, where shoppers who buy through MNsure can tap federal tax credits that discount their out-of-pocket costs.

Sixty two percent of private health plan enrollees are receiving tax credits this year, MNsure said Monday in a news release. The average credit is $672 a month or $8,000 a year — roughly three times higher than the average subsidy in 2016, officials said. Tax credits are available to subscribers at certain income levels.

“Minnesotans are saving money through MNsure,” said MNsure chief executive Allison O’Toole in a statement. “Tax credits are providing real relief for consumers facing steep rate increases from health insurance companies.”

During the open enrollment period for 2016 coverage, 85,390 people signed up for private coverage through MNsure. The open enrollment period for 2017 coverage ends Jan. 31.

In December, MNsure said more than 54,000 people had signed up through the exchange for private coverage. The number reported Monday includes automatic year-end renewals.

Overall, about 250,000 people last year purchased coverage in the individual market, where shoppers can buy through MNsure or directly from carriers in the “off exchange” market. Insurers have voiced concerns that the overall individual market could be shrinking as premiums increase under the federal Affordable Care Act.

For 2017, premiums in Minnesota’s individual market are jumping by an average of at least 50 percent.

Twitter: @chrissnowbeck