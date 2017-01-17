A court order compelling a suspect to provide a fingerprint to unlock a cellphone doesn’t violate their constitutional rights, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

Although the court has allowed police to obtain blood, fingerprint or handwriting samples even against the defendant’s wishes, this is the first time the appeals court has ruled on fingerprints to gain access to a cellphone.

In a 17-page ruling, Judge Tracy Smith wrote that compelling the fingerprint doesn’t violate a person’s constitutional privilege against self-incrimination. She also argued that being ordered to produce a fingerprint isn’t the same as being forced to testify against yourself in court.

Peter Ivy, Carver County’s chief deputy attorney, said he wasn’t surprised by the ruling because the state already allows court orders to compel samples of everything from hair to urine. In the past, the county’s computer forensic experts could just download a cellphone’s information if no security measure like a fingerprint was in place, he said.

“Cellphones are ubiquitous,” he said. “Prosecutors have to do their due diligence to look at different avenues to collect evidence.”

The ruling follows a 2014 burglary case involving Matthew V. Diamond. who was charged with stealing a safe, laptop and jewelry from a home in Chaska. He was arrested several months after the burglary on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

While Diamond in jail, a Chaska police detective visited him and noticed a similarity between the tread of his shoes and the shoe prints left by the garage at the house burglarized. The detective obtained a warrant for his shoes and cellphone, but wasn’t able to unlock it.

A motion was filed in Carver County District Court to compel Diamond to provide his fingerprint. A judge signed the warrant, saying it wouldn’t violate his constitutional rights.

Diamond was found in civil contempt for refusing to give his fingerprint, but later complied and his cellphone was immediately searched.

He was convicted of burglary and several other crimes, and was sentenced to nearly six years in prison.