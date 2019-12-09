A 2-year-old missing for up to 2 hours in northwestern Wisconsin was found unresponsive in a river and was soon declared dead, authorities said Monday.

Police in Rice Lake, about 10 miles north of Barron, said they were alerted about 9:30 p.m. Sunday that the child had been missing for up to 30 minutes from a home, where the front door was open.

Officers were joined by fire and emergency medical personnel and volunteers in the search for the child, police said. A drone and K-9 units were also dispatched.

Shortly before 11 p.m., an officer using a thermal imaging device located the child in the Red Cedar River, police said.

The 2-year-old was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

The child’s identity has yet to be released.