A controversial mountain bike trail through Minnetonka's Lone Lake Park was up for a vote Monday night.

The City Council's vote comes a year after opponents filed a petition requesting the city conduct an Environmental Assessment Worksheet of the trail's impact on wildlife and vegetation. The city rejected the request last August.

In September 2018, the nonprofit Protect Our Minnetonka Parks sued the city, challenging its denial of the environmental assessment. The Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld the City Council's decision.

Last month the group filed a petition with the Minnesota Supreme Court to review the ruling.

"At a minimum, the decision [on the plan] should have been deferred until the [Minnesota] Supreme Court decides how to handle this case," said Marshall Tanick, the attorney representing the nonprofit.

The group is concerned about the environmental impact of the nearly 5 miles of trails, particularly on the rusty patched bumblebee, a federally listed endangered species. A study commissioned by the city concluded that the trails would increase the risk of potentially displacing the species. Another study brought to the city by Protect Our Minnetonka Parks also outlined potential negative effects on the bee, in addition to effects on other wildlife, trees and soil erosion.

The agenda packet for Monday's council meeting included a paragraph stating that "city staff recognizes that construction of mountain bike trails result in some environmental impacts, on par with that of hiking trails." Minnetonka has "always tried to balance the preservation of its natural environment with providing the services and amenities desired by the community. The creation of mountain bike trails would be no different."

Linda Russell, a member of Protect Our Minnetonka Parks, said the City Council failed to think of the future of the park and the habitat it offers.

"This is irreversible; these trails will change the park permanently," she said.

Ben Marks, a member of Minnetonka Mountain Bike Trail Advocates, believes city officials have done their due diligence. The initial interest in developing mountain bike trails in the city dates to 2016, when Minnetonka leaders sought feedback about what residents wanted to see in the city.

"The city has been really thoughtful throughout this process of getting to this point," Marks said, adding that he's surprised the issue has drawn as much attention as it has. Mountain biking has grown in popularity, and adding the trails is a way to provide an in-demand amenity, he said.

"It's been really important to see the youth and young families engaged in this," Marks said. "It's given them a reason to care for the parks."

Minnetonka plans to enter into an memorandum of understanding with the Minnesota Off-Road Cyclists for routine trail maintenance, and advocates of the trail want to continue to help with invasive species control in the park, Marks said.

Russell is concerned that despite the initial interest in the plan, the trail might not remain popular. At just 4.7 miles, the course is shorter than other popular mountain biking trails in the metro area.

"We are worried that [the city is] going to spend a lot of money, take down irreplaceable trees and damage the park for these trails, and then it'll turn out that they don't get used much anyway," she said.

There is, however, one point that both sides can agree on: The issue has ushered in a new wave of interest in the city's parks.

"All the people in [City Hall] probably have more in common than maybe they realize," Marks said. "They are all fortunate to be residents of Minnetonka, and they all care enough about the parks to show up to a meeting."