An 18-year-old Minnetonka man was rescued from Lake Winona on Friday evening after the single-engine plane he was piloting crashed into Lake Winona in Alexandria, Minn.

Maxwell Guderian was standing on the roof of the submerged Piper Archer aircraft when first responders arrived at the lake just after 7 p.m. Friday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, Guderian “was conducting touch and goes at the Alexandria Airport” when his aircraft lost power and he conducted the emergency landing into the lake.

Guderian was not hurt. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

STAFF REPORT