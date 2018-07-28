An 18-year-old Minnetonka man was rescued from Lake Winona on Friday evening after the single-engine plane he was piloting crashed into Lake Winona in Alexandria, Minn.
Maxwell Guderian was standing on the roof of the submerged Piper Archer aircraft when first responders arrived at the lake just after 7 p.m. Friday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
According to authorities, Guderian “was conducting touch and goes at the Alexandria Airport” when his aircraft lost power and he conducted the emergency landing into the lake.
Guderian was not hurt. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Walker: Federal waiver approved for reinsurance program
The federal government has granted Republican Gov. Scott Walker's request to offer a reinsurance program designed to lower premium rates for most people in the individual market in 2019.
Local
U doctors warn: When patients transfer hospitals, crucial info can get missed
University of Minnesota raises alarm and cites study: 85% of patient transfers are affected.
South Metro
Tiny Dakota County town has a big problem: Polluted water
State studies indicate that up to 55 percent of the private wells used by Coates residents may have nitrate levels above drinking water standards.
Minneapolis
Brooks: Grinding your teeth in 35W gridlock? Pity the business owners
It's going to be sweet when it's complete. But now? It feels exactly like getting sucked into a taffy puller.
East Metro
SUV driver dies in St. Croix County crash with semi
Authorities said alcohol was involved in the crash in Deer Park.