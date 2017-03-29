Minnesota residents, businesses and nonprofits — many with family living in the affected regions — are frantically working to raise funds to help cover the estimated $4.4 billion in international aid needed to stave off catastrophe in the central African nations of Somalia, South Sudan and Nigeria, and in Yemen across the Red Sea.
More than 20 million people are at risk in the “largest humanitarian crisis” the world has seen since World War II, according to the United Nations. The stakes are high: During the 2011 drought, help came too late and 260,000 Somalis, half of them children under the age of 5, died.
Time is ticking, and it’s believed that Minnesotans along with other benefactors have less than two months to help save millions of lives.
More than 60 local restaurant owners, acknowledging the somber paradox of being able to eat out as millions face starvation, will donate part of their earnings on April 7 to the “Dine Out Somalia” campaign.
“We are deeply touched by people dying for lack of food and water,” said Afro Deli owner Abdirahman Kahin, who lobbied business owners. “As restaurant and coffee shop owners, it’s a way for us to give back to the community. We’re socially responsible for what’s happening in the world.”
Feed My Starving Children, an international charity headquartered in Coon Rapids, so far has committed 10 million meals to Somalia this year, up from 1.6 million last year.
The nonprofit now is trying to raise $2.2 million to cover the costs and recruit the thousands of volunteers needed to help package the meals, said spokeswoman Allison Schwartz.
Each dried meal, formulated for individuals suffering from malnutrition, costs 22 cents. The nonprofit has packaging warehouses in Minnesota, Illinois and Arizona, and hosts mobile packing events around the country.
Feed My Starving Children delivered a million meals to South Sudan in 2015, but stopped shipments to the war-torn country a year ago for safety reasons. Schwartz said the charity now is working to re-establish safe distribution network there.
In the meantime, it’s providing meals to some of the estimated 750,000 South Sudanese living in refugee camps in Uganda.
The American Relief Agency for the Horn of Africa (ARAHA), based in Columbia Heights, is aiming to raise $500,000 to help dig new wells and distribute food baskets filled with rice, maize, cooking oil and sugar for families suffering from the drought. Last year, ARAHA dug 93 new wells and fed 130,000 people.
“The children are the most vulnerable during these famines. Always children become the victims,” said Mohamed Idris, ARAHA executive director.
A crisis close to home
ARAHA, which has a $1.5 million annual budget, was formed by African immigrants living in Minnesota during the 2000 famine. They helped send aid during the 2011 famine as well.
“We are blessed to be in the U.S.,” Idris said. “Our kids are in school. We are not worried about our next meal but we know where we came from. There is a moral obligation to help.”
Idris said that horror stories from the two previous famines, which many believe were fueled by global climate change, are seared into the community’s collective memory.
He recounted the story of a mother walking with her three starving children to a refugee camp. She carried two and one walked beside her. When the latter collapsed, she made the agonizing decision to leave the child propped against a tree and continue with the other two.
“Everybody is scared that will happen again,” Idris said. “Our system that helps us predict famine is very good. The problem is always the response — the lack of early intervention. People wait until the last minute. People want to see images on CNN and BBC. By that time, it’s too late.”
The goal is to take action before people, weakened by hunger and desperate for help, start to leave their homes and move to refugee camps. Early intervention not only saves lives, he said, “it’s three times less expensive.”
It also allows farmers to return to their livelihood. In refugee camps, people go “from being productive to being idol recipients of aid,” Idris said.
The crisis comes close to home for many in Minnesota. Khalid Mohamed, a student at Hamline University in St. Paul, recalled his frantic mother’s voice over the phone.
“The neighbors are starving. Relatives are hungry,” she told him, describing how several seasons of drought had created famine conditions in Somalia.
Mohamed and his friends jumped on social media to mobilize people. In less than ten days, the group managed to raise more than $60,000.
“I’m happy that people are paying attention right now,” he said. “But I’m upset because we could have saved a lot of people.”
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.