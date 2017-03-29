Gallery: A Somali woman walks through a camp of people displaced from their homes elsewhere in the country by the drought, shortly after dawn in Qardho, Somalia Thursday, March 9, 2017. Somalia's government has declared the drought a national disaster, and the United Nations estimates that 5 million people in this Horn of Africa nation need aid, amid warnings of a full-blown famine.

Gallery: Acutely malnourished child Sacdiyo Mohamed, 9 months old, is treated at the Banadir Hospital after her mother Halima Hassan Mohamed, right, fled the drought in southern Somalia and traveled by car to the capital Mogadishu, in Somalia Saturday, March 11, 2017. Somalia's government has declared the drought a national disaster, and the United Nations estimates that 5 million people in this Horn of Africa nation need aid, amid warnings of a full-blown famine.

Gallery: In this photo taken Saturday, March 11, 2017, a young mother cradles her malnourished child outside a UNICEF-supported nutrition stabilization center in Malualkon, near Aweil, in South Sudan. The world's largest humanitarian crisis in 70 years has been declared in three African countries on the brink of famine, just as President Donald Trump's proposed foreign aid cuts threaten to pull the United States back from its historic role as the world's top emergency donor.

Gallery: A child on a raised bed at a cholera treatment center in Baidoa, Somalia, March 9, 2017. A drought widely believed to be exacerbated by climate change is sweeping across Africa, causing a lack of clean water and triggering a cholera outbreak.

Gallery: A dusty dirt road winds its way across a dry landscape in Baidoa, Somalia, March 9, 2017. A drought widely believed to be exacerbated by climate change is sweeping across Africa, causing a lack of clean water and triggering a cholera outbreak.

Gallery: Mothers tend to their children at a cholera treatment center in Baidoa, Somalia, March 9, 2017. A drought widely believed to be exacerbated by climate change is sweeping across Africa, causing a lack of clean water and triggering a cholera outbreak.

Gallery: An elderly woman, displaced by the drought in Somalia, in her makeshift tent at a camp in Baidoa, March 9, 2017. Six years after its last famine, another is about to tighten its grip on Somalia�s food and water supply, with South Sudan, Nigeria and Yemen also at risk.

Gallery: An elderly woman, displaced by the drought in Somalia, walks between makeshift tents at a camp in Baidoa, March 9, 2017. Six years after its last famine, another is about to tighten its grip on Somalia�s food and water supply, with South Sudan, Nigeria and Yemen also at risk.

Gallery: Mothers tend to their children at a cholera treatment center in Baidoa, Somalia, March 9, 2017. A drought widely believed to be exacerbated by climate change is sweeping across Africa, causing a lack of clean water and triggering a cholera outbreak.

Gallery: An ailing man lies on a cot while a boy lies on the ground at a cholera treatment center, where there are not enough beds for all the patients, in Baidoa, Somalia, March 9, 2017. A drought widely believed to be exacerbated by climate change is sweeping across Africa, causing a lack of clean water and triggering a cholera outbreak.

Gallery: A hospital employee sprays a disinfectant in a tent at a cholera treatment center in Baidoa, Somalia, March 9, 2017. A drought widely believed to be exacerbated by climate change is sweeping across Africa, causing a lack of clean water and triggering a cholera outbreak.

Gallery: A woman, displaced by the drought in Somalia, in her makeshift tent at a camp in Baidoa, March 9, 2017. Six years after its last famine, another is about to tighten its grip on Somalia�s food and water supply, with South Sudan, Nigeria and Yemen also at risk.

Gallery: In this photo taken Monday, March 20, 2017, nutrition officers measure out therapeutic milk designed to help combat malnutrition, at Al Sabbah Children's Hospital in Juba, South Sudan. The world's largest humanitarian crisis in 70 years has been declared in three African countries on the brink of famine, just as President Donald Trump's proposed foreign aid cuts threaten to pull the United States back from its historic role as the world's top emergency donor.

Gallery: In this photo taken Friday, March 10, 2017, women pick leaves from a tree that they will later cook for dinner in the small village of Apada, near Aweil, in South Sudan. The world's largest humanitarian crisis in 70 years has been declared in three African countries on the brink of famine, just as President Donald Trump's proposed foreign aid cuts threaten to pull the United States back from its historic role as the world's top emergency donor.

Gallery: In this photo taken Monday, March 20, 2017, mothers wait with their children to receive therapeutic milk to help combat the malnutrition their children are suffering from, at Al Sabbah Children's Hospital in Juba, South Sudan. The world's largest humanitarian crisis in 70 years has been declared in three African countries on the brink of famine, just as President Donald Trump's proposed foreign aid cuts threaten to pull the United States back from its historic role as the world's top emergency donor.

Gallery: In this photo taken Tuesday, March 14, 2017, a baby suffering from severe acute malnutrition is weighed as other mothers look on with their children at Al Sabbah Children's Hospital in Juba, South Sudan. The world's largest humanitarian crisis in 70 years has been declared in three African countries on the brink of famine, just as President Donald Trump's proposed foreign aid cuts threaten to pull the United States back from its historic role as the world's top emergency donor.

Gallery: In this photo taken Monday, March 20, 2017, a young mother tries to calm her son, who is suffering from severe acute malnutrition, as he has his arm circumference measured as an indicator of malnutrition at Al Sabbah Children's Hospital in Juba, South Sudan. The world's largest humanitarian crisis in 70 years has been declared in three African countries on the brink of famine, just as President Donald Trump's proposed foreign aid cuts threaten to pull the United States back from its historic role as the world's top emergency donor.

Gallery: In this photo taken Friday, March 10, 2017, a boy named Giel wears a small white bracelet on his ankle indicating that he's just finished treatment at an outpatient therapeutic program, as he stands on the outskirts of Udhaba, near Aweil, in South Sudan. The world's largest humanitarian crisis in 70 years has been declared in three African countries on the brink of famine, just as President Donald Trump's proposed foreign aid cuts threaten to pull the United States back from its historic role as the world's top emergency donor.

Minnesota residents, businesses and nonprofits — many with family living in the affected regions — are frantically working to raise funds to help cover the estimated $4.4 billion in international aid needed to stave off catastrophe in the central African nations of Somalia, South Sudan and Nigeria, and in Yemen across the Red Sea.

More than 20 million people are at risk in the “largest humanitarian crisis” the world has seen since World War II, according to the United Nations. The stakes are high: During the 2011 drought, help came too late and 260,000 Somalis, half of them children under the age of 5, died.

Time is ticking, and it’s believed that Minnesotans along with other benefactors have less than two months to help save millions of lives.

More than 60 local restaurant owners, acknowledging the somber paradox of being able to eat out as millions face starvation, will donate part of their earnings on April 7 to the “Dine Out Somalia” campaign.

“We are deeply touched by people dying for lack of food and water,” said Afro Deli owner Abdirahman Kahin, who lobbied business owners. “As restaurant and coffee shop owners, it’s a way for us to give back to the community. We’re socially responsible for what’s happening in the world.”

Feed My Starving Children, an international charity headquartered in Coon Rapids, so far has committed 10 million meals to Somalia this year, up from 1.6 million last year.

In this photo taken Friday, March 10, 2017, women pick leaves from a tree that they will later cook for dinner in the small village of Apada, near Aweil, in South Sudan. The world's largest humanitarian crisis in 70 years has been declared in three African countries on the brink of famine, just as President Donald Trump's proposed foreign aid cuts threaten to pull the United States back from its historic role as the world's top emergency donor.

The nonprofit now is trying to raise $2.2 million to cover the costs and recruit the thousands of volunteers needed to help package the meals, said spokeswoman Allison Schwartz.

Each dried meal, formulated for individuals suffering from malnutrition, costs 22 cents. The nonprofit has packaging warehouses in Minnesota, Illinois and Arizona, and hosts mobile packing events around the country.

Feed My Starving Children delivered a million meals to South Sudan in 2015, but stopped shipments to the war-torn country a year ago for safety reasons. Schwartz said the charity now is working to re-establish safe distribution network there.

In the meantime, it’s providing meals to some of the estimated 750,000 South Sudanese living in refugee camps in Uganda.

The American Relief Agency for the Horn of Africa (ARAHA), based in Columbia Heights, is aiming to raise $500,000 to help dig new wells and distribute food baskets filled with rice, maize, cooking oil and sugar for families suffering from the drought. Last year, ARAHA dug 93 new wells and fed 130,000 people.

“The children are the most vulnerable during these famines. Always children become the victims,” said Mohamed Idris, ARAHA executive director.

A crisis close to home

ARAHA, which has a $1.5 million annual budget, was formed by African immigrants living in Minnesota during the 2000 famine. They helped send aid during the 2011 famine as well.

“We are blessed to be in the U.S.,” Idris said. “Our kids are in school. We are not worried about our next meal but we know where we came from. There is a moral obligation to help.”

Idris said that horror stories from the two previous famines, which many believe were fueled by global climate change, are seared into the community’s collective memory.

He recounted the story of a mother walking with her three starving children to a refugee camp. She carried two and one walked beside her. When the latter collapsed, she made the agonizing decision to leave the child propped against a tree and continue with the other two.

“Everybody is scared that will happen again,” Idris said. “Our system that helps us predict famine is very good. The problem is always the response — the lack of early intervention. People wait until the last minute. People want to see images on CNN and BBC. By that time, it’s too late.”

The goal is to take action before people, weakened by hunger and desperate for help, start to leave their homes and move to refugee camps. Early intervention not only saves lives, he said, “it’s three times less expensive.”

It also allows farmers to return to their livelihood. In refugee camps, people go “from being productive to being idol recipients of aid,” Idris said.

The crisis comes close to home for many in Minnesota. Khalid Mohamed, a student at Hamline University in St. Paul, recalled his frantic mother’s voice over the phone.

“The neighbors are starving. Relatives are hungry,” she told him, describing how several seasons of drought had created famine conditions in Somalia.

Mohamed and his friends jumped on social media to mobilize people. In less than ten days, the group managed to raise more than $60,000.

“I’m happy that people are paying attention right now,” he said. “But I’m upset because we could have saved a lot of people.”