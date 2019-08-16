When given a chance to tell U.S. Bank Stadium operators what they like to eat at Minnesota Vikings games, fans said they wanted more of their favorites. And they’re going to get them.

John Fitzgibbon, M Hospitality district manager who oversees food services at the stadium, said fans have six sure favorites: hot dogs, chicken tenders, burgers, nachos, cheese curds and pizza.

“This is what our fans want,” he said.

For the coming season, M Hospitality has brought onboard or expanded relationships with five local partners. Market Bar-B-Que, a longtime Minneapolis establishment, will get a spot on the main concourse after spending time upstairs. O’Cheeze, a popular food truck purveyor of grilled cheese, also will be on the main concourse.

Bloomington-based David Fong’s Chinese Restaurant will join the vendors as will Heritage Tea House and Cafe, a soul-food spot in St. Paul, and Arepa Bite Latin Food of Mounds View.

Stadium hospitality operators are looking to hire for jobs before, during and after the Vikings’ season, which begins Sunday with a preseason home contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

STADIUM JOBS • Openings are posted on the stadium website. Jobs include stadium needs, from ticket takers and tour guides to clean-up crew members. • Interviews will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 20, Aug. 28 and Sept. 10. Job seekers are encouraged to apply before showing up, though it’s not required. They should go to the lower Pentair Gate, off S. 6th Street, and bring with them a photo ID or passport along with a valid Social Security card or birth certificate. • Applicants must have a high school degree or GED. • The jobs come with free training and flexible hours. Union wages range from $12.25 to $13.25 per hour. Free parking and a free meal are included for major events.

Patrick Talty, general manager of stadium operator SMG, said the Twin Cities’ job market is tight and that finding employees to fill almost 150 positions will take some work. He talked about the hiring needs at Friday’s meeting of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA), the five-member body that oversees the $1.1 billion building on behalf of the taxpayers.

Three board members attended Friday, including Chairman Michael Vekich, Barbara Butts Williams and Bill McCarthy, with Board Member Tony Sertich absent. The fifth MSFA board spot has been vacant since Laura Bishop left to join the administration of Gov. Tim Walz.

Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann said the governor hopes to name Bishop’s successor before the MSFA meeting Sept. 20. The governor’s office is in the “final stages of reviewing applications to find someone who will bring a unique perspective to the MSFA,” Tschann said.

Board members and staffers in attendance Friday got a preview of new stadium foods. The breakfast nachos featured fluffy scrambled eggs and salsa over chips, with a drizzle of sour cream. From the very first game at the stadium in 2016, the lines for nachos have been long and stadium operators have sought to keep pace with demand.

There also was a new skewer with pork belly alongside a crispy fried ball of Cheddar cheese, potato and bacon bits. The “Bourbon Bacon Jam Hot Dog” was a rotund, all-beef dog with a smoky jam topping.