Fresh off a friendly victory over USL affiliate Forward Madison, Minnesota United on Wednesday announced a new exhibition foe, CF Pachuca of Liga MX.

The international friendly is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at Allianz Field.

Allianz Field is no stranger to international competition this year. The Loons hosted Hertha Berlin on May 22 in a 1-0 loss. On June 18 the U.S. men’s national team defeated Guyana 4-0 in a CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage match.

In another upcoming international friendly, the Loons host Aston Villa of the English Premier League at 7 p.m. July 17.

“These events are always terrific opportunities to reach new parts of the diverse Twin Cities community, as well as expand the footprint of Minnesota United and Allianz Field on the global stage,” Minnesota United CEO Chris Wright said in a release.

The Loons have hosted two other international exhibition matches since they moved up to MLS. In July 2017, Minnesota United and Atlas FC, also of Liga MX, played to a 1-1 draw. The Loons hosted Costa Rica’s Deportivo Saprissa in a 2-1 loss last July.

Tickets for the general public for the game against CF Pachuca go on sale Monday. Season ticket holders have a special presale on Thursday, while The Preserve members get a special presale on Friday.