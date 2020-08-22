Minnesota United came home to Allianz Field on Friday night for its first game there since last October and left a 2-1 loser to Sporting Kansas City in a decision that equaled their games lost there all last regular season.

They went 10-1-6 there in Allianz Field’s inaugural season a year ago, but without spectators allowed couldn’t overcame an own goal in the 55th minute.

The teams exchanged own goals in the game’s first 55 minutes, the second one that deflected off sliding Loons defender Michael Boxall that stood as the game winner.

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda scored the night’s only goal all by himself, a 12th-minute cross that went toward teammate Roger Espinoza on a run behind the Loons’ defense. It went past Espinoza, Loons midfielder Hassani Dotson and goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh, too, and bounced into the goal very early on.

Ranjitsingh made his third MLS start and his first for the Loons after starting keeper Tyler Miller underwent season-ending hip surgery on Wednesday.

The Loons answered that early goal by tying the score in the 32nd minute when Ethan Finlay’s cross from the right side went off Sporting defender Jaylin Lindsey and deflected past surprised goalkeeper Tim Melia for the first of the game’s two own goals.

Sporting Kansas City scored an own-goal, tying up the game against Minnesota United in the first half.

Friday’s game was a meeting of the Western Conference’s top two teams, No. 1 Sporting KC and the No. 2 Loons after the first five regular-season games.

Friday’s game restarted the regular season for both teams a five-month delay – and did so without spectators.

That didn’t stop Allianz Field’s announcer from starting many of his messages with “Fans, …”

The stadium’s sound system piped in chanting – including their own version of the Ants Go Marching – from time to time while FSN’s broadcast team of Cal Williams and Kyndra de St. Aubin called the game in person and in a booth but with plastic sheeting separating them while they worked.

MLS is requiring teams in most situations in this restart to travel to and from a game on the same day to help diminish the chance of contracting the coronavirus now that teams are no longer playing under a “bubble” as they did in Orlando.

Sporting Kansas City arrived in Minnesota by chartered flight midday Friday and were scheduled to fly home right after the game.

As they did at the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando, Loons players -- and Sporting Kansas City players as well -- kneeled on one leg, some with their head bowed or fist raised for several moments before Friday’s game. One lowel-level section of seats that was among 10 sections covered by tarp remembered George Floyd with 8:46 imprinted on it.

The two teams played each other to start that Orlando tournament last month. The Loons won 2-1 on two goals in second-half stoppage time extended by a water break in the Florida summer heat.

The way Loons coach Adrian Heath saw it, his team “pinched” a victory it probably didn’t deserve.

This time, Sporting Kansas City left Allianz Field for its waiting jet with a victory they didn’t let get away this time, even after Heath went to his bench summoning subs Robin, Raheem Edwards, Mason Toye and Aaron Schoenfeld looking for the equalizer that never came.