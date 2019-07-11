There was a blip of nervousness among the Minnesota United faithful when New Mexico United scored to nab an early lead in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup.

But the worry was for naught. The Loons stormed back, scoring four goals in a 12-minute span at one point, leaving the USL side visitors shell-shocked. Forward Angelo Rodriguez netted a hat trick and Minnesota dominated New Mexico 6-1, advancing to the semifinals of the U.S. Open Cup.

After resting a slew of players in Minnesota’s win against Montreal, coach Adrian Heath said he would field his best lineup against New Mexico. The starters left no doubt on Wednesday at Allianz Field.

“We’ve set our minds on being positive to try and win this tournament before the start,” Heath said at training earlier in the week. “That’s not changed.”

While Rodriguez collected three goals, the trio of Darwin Quintero, Jan Gregus and Miguel Ibarra all scored once in leading another balanced Loons attack.

United’s offense continued its offensive outburst, totaling 26 goals in their last six games, all victories. The last time the Loons didn’t score at least three goals in a match was June 8, a 1-0 loss to Colorado, also their last loss.

The semifinal appearance is Minnesota’s best performance ever in the national tournament that pits all levels of U.S. soccer against another. The tourney winner earns $300,000 in prize money.

The Loons face the winner of Los Angeles FC vs. Portland Timbers in their Open Cup quarterfinals match. Who hosts the semifinal will be determined in a Thursday draw.

“For us, especially at home, we’ve got to take it to whoever shows up,” defender Michael Boxall said. “Whether it’s San Jose, Cincinnati or New Mexico, we’ve got to show up and get the job done.”

Despite United not lowering its guard again New Mexico, the visitors struck first in the seventh minute. Santi Moar had an open shot from just outside the box, his shot besting goalkeeper Vito Mannone to stake the visitors to the 1-0 lead.

Then it was all Minnesota, the home team exploding for four goals. The stretch started with Rodriguez’s first goal bouncing past New Mexico keeper Cody Mizell. It ended on an impressive free kick from Gregus, whose curving shot bested both the New Mexico wall and Mizell.

For good measure, Rodriguez wrapped up his hat trick in the 45th minute before halftime. Ibarra also got in on the action for Minnesota’s only goal in the second half, affecting the score for the first time since March 9.

United drew 12,401 fans for the match, a lower bowl sellout as the upper deck was closed. It’s well above what it drew when only 7,211 fans were at Allianz for the fourth round U.S. Open Cup match.

With the Loons ahead by a healthy margin, Heath elected to send in some subs to rest key players ahead of their 7 p.m. Saturday match against FC Dallas. With another contending Western Conference foe coming to Allianz, it’s another important match with playoff implications.

“Obviously, it’s a busy month,” Boxall said. “We can only look ahead to one game at a time.”