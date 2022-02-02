Minnesota United on Wednesday signed veteran MLS defender Oniel Fisher to a one-year contract with a club option.

He can play both outside back positions, which Loons coach Adrian Heath called in a team statement "huge for us during the year, especially on the left side where we're missing some depth. … As an MLS veteran, he knows what's coming. We're pleased we've got him and think he can contribute."

The 40th pick in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft, Oniel has 78 appearances in seven seasons, most recently one with the L.A. Galaxy. Before that, he played for D.C. United and Seattle.