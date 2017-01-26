CASA GRANDE, ARIZ — Minnesota United FC coach Adrian Heath has been hinting for weeks at a “huge” signing. On Thursday he landed a big one.

The club announced that it had acquired midfielder Kevin Molino and goalkeeper Patrick McLain from Orlando City SC, Heath’s former club, in exchange for $650,000. That includes $450,000 in General Allocation Money and $200,000 in Targeted Allocation Money.

Molino, 26, figured prominently in Orlando City’s offense last season, scoring 11 goals with eight assists and starting in 26 of 30 appearances. The amount of money involved in his acquisition by the Loons is considerable for an MLS transaction.

Heath, who coached Molino during his stint in Orlando, reportedly had made an offer to Molino earlier in the off-season that exceeded his salary last season, according to media reports. He also was drawing interest from other clubs.

“I have worked with [Heath] for a long time, so it was an easy decision,” Molino said in a statement released by the Loons. “I know what Adrian expects from me and I am really excited to join the club and build a relationship with my new teammates, coaches and the fans.”

Heath said in the statement that Molino is “the best player in his position in the country.’’

“He has incredible touch on the ball, can score goals, can create goals, he has great balance, there’s nothing he can’t do with a football,’’ Heath said.

The 5-10, 155-pounder joined Orlando’s United Soccer League squad in 2011 and was the club’s first signing when the team moved to Major League Soccer in 2015. His performance that season was cut short when he suffered a torn anterior crucial ligament (ACL) during a friendly early in the year.

Molino has played with Trinidad and Tobago’s national team since 2010. He has 35 caps, or appearances, and 16 goals, including two hat tricks at the international level.

“I will bring a lot of personality, and I want to share that in the locker and on the field with my teammates and the fans in the stands,” Molino said. “I want to help this team reach the limit.”

McLain, 28, is 6-3, 205 pounds and a native of Eau Claire, Wis. He played minimal time for Chivas USA in 2012 and 2013 before spending the next two seasons in the USL with the Orange County Blues and Sacramento Republic FC, where he became the full-time starter.

McLain played one match for Chicago Fire in 2016 before Orlando took him in the Re-Entry Draft this past December.

But the Loons have their primary goalkeeper plans centered on John Alvbage, who is expected to arrive in camp later this week. He is on loan from IFK Goteborg with Minnesota United FC through July 15 with an 18-month extension option after that, according to statements from IFK Goteborg sporting director Mats Gren.