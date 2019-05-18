Loons gameday

7 p.m. vs. Columbus • FSN Plus, 1500-AM

Comforts of Allianz await

Now 4-4-3 with its season nearly a third done, United returns from last Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Allianz Field, where it is undefeated with a 1-0-3 record. It’s currently sixth in the Western conference — seven teams will make the playoffs — but has played seven road games and four at home. Coach Adrian Heath said don’t judge his team until that number is more even, after it plays home games against the Crew and Houston next: “After these next two games, it’ll be 7 and 6. We’ll have a clearer picture after the next two home games.”…The Crew started the season 4-1-1 but has lost six of its past seven. …United veteran defender Ike Opara didn’t train with the team a couple of days during the week. Heath said Opara had a “slight knock” but said he expected him to play. … United plays three home games in eight days starting Saturday, with Wednesday’s friendly against German club Hertha Berlin included.

Injuries: United G Bobby Shuttleworth (knee), D Chase Gasper (hamstring) and D Carter Manley (leg) are listed as out. Columbus G Zach Steffen (foot) and defenders Waylon Francis (muscle strain), Harrison Afful (broken jaw) and Milton Valenzuela (torn ACL) are listed as out.

JERRY ZGODA