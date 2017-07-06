Average season ticket prices for Minnesota United home matches will increase 2 percent in 2018, when the team expects to play its final season at TCF Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota.

The team announced increases Thursday in prices for three of 11 seating sections at the stadium. Prices in four sections will go down, including more than 2,000 sideline and midfield tickets that will drop 9 percent from their final phase price this season. Average season ticket prices in four sections, including the three most expensive ones, will be unchanged.

Season ticket prices for 2018 range from $2,975 in the Pitchside Club to $340 in the Maroon sections in the upper corners of the stadium’s lower bowl. Prices for the 17-game packages are expected to go up in phases as the season approaches.

The team announced Thursday that current season ticket holders can renew their tickets for next season starting July 13.

Fans seeking to become season ticket holders next season can place deposits starting July 26, the team said.

The Loons plan to play in a new 20,000-seat soccer-specific stadium in the Midway neighborhood of St. Paul starting in 2019.

