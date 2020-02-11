Minnesota United continues to refine its roster, adding left-side depth and attacking threat by acquiring Canadian midfielder/defender Raheem Edwards from Chicago for defender Wyatt Omsberg.

The deal was announced Tuesday. Expect another move as well to obtain a center back alongside 2019 MLS Defender of the Year Ike Opara, Michael Boxall and Brent Kallman, who is suspended for the season’s first five games.

Edwards, 24, played just four games last season because of a knee injury. He came up through Toronto’s academy season and played there and in Montreal before spending the last two seasons in Chicago.

Like previously acquired Jacori Hayes and Marlon Hairston, Edwards is both young and experienced, with five MLS seasons behind him. He has started 31 of 53 career MLS games played.

In a team statement, United coach Adrian Heath praised Edwards’ “quality, top-rate work ethic” and called him an “experienced and versatile athlete.” Edwards will add depth for League’s Cup and U.S. Open Cup games and when United players are away for national-team duties.

United drafted Omsberg 15th overall in the 2018 MLS Super Draft. He spent most of the 2018 season on loan to Tulsa in the USL and much of the 2019 season with United’s Forward Madison FC affiliate in USL League One.