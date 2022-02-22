Minnesota United utilized second-round draft pick Hassani Doston's versatility by playing him as both starter and substitute — and all over the field during his first three pro seasons.

Now, with a new three-year contract starting and a daughter just born, it might be time to settle down and find a home.

On the field, that means a defensive midfield spot alongside former U.S. national-team member Wil Trapp.

Designated player Jan Gregus often had played there ahead of him, but he's gone, as a free agent to San Jose. Four-time MLS All Star Ozzie Alonso played beside or ahead of Dotson as well, but he signed with Atlanta.

Now fellow Hondurans Kervin Arriaga and Joseph Rosales arrive as competition. But Loons coach Adrian Heath makes it clear Dotson and that No. 8 spot are made for each other.

"I'd like him to be the central midfielder player we think he's going to be," Heath said. "Before he had Jan to contend with and he had Ozzie. Now he has the opportunity to make that position his own."

Heath watches Dotson, 24, and says, "I think there's an international footballer there." He sees a young player who played for the U.S. Under-23 team and aspires to a place on the U.S. senior team as well as establishing a permanent place with his club team.

"It means a lot to have that backing from the coach," Dotson said. "If you look around, I'm one of the longest tenure players. I've gained experience. I have a relationship with the coaches, the training staff. I'm very excited for it. It's a big responsibility — and opportunity — for me."

Dotson played on the U-23 national team last March in Mexico that came a victory from qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

Instead, he returned to Minnesota and MLS and started 26 of the 30 regular-season games he played last season. His 2,404 minutes played approached the 2,614 minutes he played combined his first two seasons.

"That's all you want in a career: A chance to increase your role and you either sink or swim," Dotson said. "I try to take each day at a time. I feel so far in my career, every year has been a big year. First year just trying to make the team and adjusting to minutes. Second year with COVID and tried to work around that. I'm excited for this year and for the group."

Dotson's new three-year contract signed last summer starts with Saturday's season opener at Philadelphia and includes a fourth-year team option.

It's investment in a player who has impressed with that versatility and his "bangers," goals he scores on powerful shots from distance.

"We've seen he's got a goal in him," Heath said.

Dotson's first child was due on Valentine's Day — hence her name, Gia Valentina — but she was born Jan. 30 in Corvallis, Ore. That's where he played collegiately at Oregon State until drafted in 2019.

Mother Petra Vuckovic and baby will remain there until they move to Minnesota and reunite with dad this summer.

"My life is going good, soccer is going good," Dotson said. "I just try to take each moment in time."

He will do so now in that defensive midfield with Trapp, who's 29 and likely will replace Alonso as captain.

"It's a little different partnership," Dotson said. "He's closer to my age. We have a different dialogue off the pitch. He's a little older than me and has gone through the stuff I'm going through, so he tries to talk with me. … You can feel he values and trusts what my strengths are and I do the same for his strengths. We complement each other well and we cover for other's weaknesses."

Trapp has played nine seasons with Columbus, Miami and now Minnesota. He reached the 2015 MLS Cup final and was a 2016 MLS All Star. Dotson starts his fourth season Saturday.

"We know what we're going to get out of Wil," Heath said. "You know my feelings about Hassani. We want him to push on to be the player we think he can be. It's a big year for him."