The University of Minnesota was closing in on a deal to bring Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck to the Gophers on Thursday night, with an eye toward a Friday announcement, but the contract had yet to be finalized, according to people familiar with the situation.

Meanwhile, an interesting Plan B had emerged for Minnesota.

Former LSU coach Les Miles flew to Minnesota on Wednesday and had meetings with university officials that stretched into Thursday. The Miles visit was first reported by Michael Kim, from 120Sports.com, and later confirmed for the Star Tribune by two people familiar with the situation.

By Thursday night, signs pointed toward the Gophers hiring Fleck, but Miles loomed as a legitimate fallback option. The 63-year-old Miles won a national championship for LSU in 2007 but was fired in September, four games into his 12th season in Baton Rouge, La., despite a 114-34 record with the Tigers.

Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle fired Tracy Claeys on Tuesday and warned that the coaching search “is going to feel like an eternity because we need to find the right person.”