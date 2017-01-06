The University of Minnesota has reached agreement with Western Michigan’s P.J. Fleck on a five-year contract and is sending a plane to Kalamazoo, Mich., to bring him to campus Friday, a source close to the negotiations said.

The Gophers are planning an afternoon press conference for Fleck at TCF Bank Stadium.

The 36-year-old Fleck led Western Michigan to a storybook 13-0 start to the season before losing to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl.

Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle fired Tracy Claeys on Tuesday, amid fallout from a sexual assault investigation that resulted in the suspension of 10 players and a two-day player boycott.

Fleck made $800,000 this season, but he and Western Michigan reportedly had been negotiating a lucrative contract extension. One source told the Star Tribune that if the Gophers did hire Fleck, it likely would take a deal richer than the six-year, $20 million deal that Purdue recently gave Jeff Brohm. Another source said Minnesota made it known that its ceiling for the salary was $3.5 million per year.

During their coaching search, the Gophers also gave strong consideration to former LSU coach Les Miles, who flew to Minnesota this week to speak to university officials, according to sources.

But Fleck was viewed as Minnesota’s leading candidate from the start. Coyle expressed interest in Fleck in 2015, when Coyle was the AD at Syracuse for that opening, but Fleck did not interview.

This season, Fleck’s name has surfaced in other big searches around the country, namely at Oregon and Purdue, and his name was at the top of many most-wanted lists.

Phillip John Fleck is a fiery, energetic coach. His “Row The Boat” mantra became his calling card, with an #RTB hashtag shadowing his rise in college football. The Broncos weren’t on anyone’s radar until he pushed them to prominence this season. WMU was reportedly working to get him to sign a long contract extension.

The Gophers went 9-4 this season and won the Holiday Bowl over Washington State, 17-12. It was Minnesota’s first nine-win season since it went 10-3 under Glen Mason in 2003.

