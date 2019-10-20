Edwin Hookenson's goal in the sixth minute of the third period gave No. 2 Minnesota State Mankato a 2-1 victory over visiting North Dakota on Saturday night in nonconference college hockey. It broke a 1-all tie.

Shane Pinto scored for No. 16 UND in the opening period. Marc Michaelis had the Mavericks' first goal 26 seconds into the middle period.

Dryden McKay had 34 saves for MSU Mankato. Adam Scheel made 20 stops for UND. The series began with a 4-4 overtime tie.

No. 17 Wisconsin 3, No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 1: Alex Turcotte and Ty Pelton-Byce scored second-period goals to lead the host Badgers to a sweep over the defending NCAA champions. Sean Dhooge had the final Wisconsin goal, an empty-netter with 36 seconds left to play. Noah Coates scored for UMD at 14:25 of the second to cut the Badgers' lead to 2-1. Daniel Lebedeff had 31 saves for the Badgers, Hunter Shepard 18 for the Bulldogs.

Omaha 2, No. 12 Ohio State 1: Joey Abate scored at 12:30 of the third for the visiting Mavericks to break a 1-all tie. Omaha goalie Isaiah Saville made 37 saves; OSU's Tommy Nappier stopped 20 shots.

Michigan 4, Lake Superior State 3: Jake Becker scored twice as the host Wolverines took a 3-0 lead in the first period and held on against the Lakers.

News Services