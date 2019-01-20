ST. PAUL — The board of managers of the Minnesota State Fair has approved nearly $20 million in improvements and maintenance projects for the fairgrounds.
Of that amount, $16 million is earmarked for a major new exhibit complex on the North End of the fairgrounds and $3.4 million for maintenance projects.
The North End development is under construction. The centerpiece is a new facility with a 12,000-square-foot exhibit hall.
Improvements and maintenance projects approved for the coming year include stall upgrades in the Swine Barn, installation of a new overheard cover for the Exercise Ring in the livestock area, and improvements to the restrooms in the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum.
The board also approved a $1 increase in admission fees for the 2019 fair. Admission prices were last adjusted two years ago.
