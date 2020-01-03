The Minnesota Sports Awards ceremony celebrated the best moments in the state's sports scene. Hosted by Sports Minneapolis, the evening at the Depot included numerous awards, from high school, college and professional athletes of the year to coach of the year, won by Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, and six inductees into the Star Tribune Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame: John Gagliardi, Willard Ikola, Randall McDaniel, Randy Moss, John Randle and Lindsay Whalen. A portion of proceeds from the event go to the United Heroes League, a nonprofit that ensures children of military service members have access and opportunities to participate in sports.
