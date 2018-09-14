Unseasonably hot and humid weather predicted for Saturday led to several MIAC schools changing the starting times of their football games.

Concordia (Moorhead) at Augsburg will start at 10 a.m. instead of 1 p.m., and Hamline at St. Thomas will begin at 6 p.m. instead of 1 p.m.

Saturday's weather forecast calls for a high temperature in the upper 80s and humidity levels exceeding 80 percent.

U volleyball sweeps

The No. 7 Gophers volleyball team defeated Wisconsin-Green Bay 25-18, 25-15, 25-22 in the opening match of the three-day Gopher Fall Classic at Maturi Pavilion. Junior hitter Alexis Hart led Minnesota (6-2) with 13 kills and hit .440.

Etc.

• The 3M Open announced Peter Mele as tournament director for the new PGA Tour event in July at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. Mele served as executive director of the event currently known as The Northern Trust since 1998. He was also co-executive director of the 2017 Presidents Cup.

• Regan Smith of Lakeville and Gophers freshman Max McHugh of Sturgeon Bay, Wis., were among 46 swimmers named to the U.S. team for the 2019 world championships next July in Gwangju, South Korea.

• The Gophers will host the women's WCHA Final Faceoff at Ridder Arena from 2020-22, the hockey conference announced.

• St. Cloud State kicker Adam Stage was named D2Football.com's special teams player of the week.

• Six football players from the region — Ethan Levin of Macalester, Jared Henning of Bemidji State and Kyle Kilgore of Bethel, Easton Stick of North Dakota State, Jackson Erdmann of St. John's and Don Dickle of Southwest State — were selected to the American Football Coaches Association's Good Works Team. They will be honored at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

