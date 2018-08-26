For the second year in a row, Gustavus Adolphus will begin the volleyball season as the MIAC favorite after garnering eight of a possible 11 first-place votes in the conference coaches preseason poll.

The Gusties, ranked No. 7 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association's Division III poll, return two-time MIAC Player of the Year and AVCA first-team All-America setter Nora Holtan and MIAC and Central Region Rookie of the Year outside hitter Kate Holtan, Nora's sister.

Brittany Luethmers also returns for Gustavus after being named MIAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Gustavus has advanced to the NCAA tournament the past three seasons.

St. Benedict was No. 2 in the coaches' preseason rankings, and St. Thomas was No. 3.

Saints add Boxwell

The St. Paul Saints added a little more depth to their roster as they inch closer to a playoff berth by signing former Gophers outfielder Alex Boxwell late Friday to his first professional contract.

During his senior season last spring, Boxwell, 22, of Coon Rapids, hit .258 with six home runs and 34 RBI in 50 games.

He is the second former Gopher the team has added. On Friday, the Saints announced they had traded for Dan Motl, another former outfielder for coach John Anderson. Motl was a second team all-Big Ten pick as a senior in 2016.

U soccer time changed

The Gophers women's soccer team (3-0) will play No. 22 Washington State at 11 a.m. Sunday at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium. The starting time is two hours earlier than scheduled because of the threat of inclement weather.

Last year the teams drew 0-0 in Pullman, Wash. Minnesota leads the all-time series 2-1-1.

The Gophers beat Mississippi 2-1 in two overtimes on Friday in their home opener. Freshman Megan Gray got the winning goal in the 109th minute.

"We have come from behind twice now [this season] and we know we are capable of doing it," Gophers coach Stefanie Golan said.