Junior Reggie Meyer held Indiana to one run and four hits in eight-plus innings as the No. 20 Gophers defeated No. 15 Indiana 4-1 on Friday night at Siebert Field in Big Ten baseball.

The Gophers (30-12, 12-3 Big Ten) moved into a tie for first place with Michigan, which lost 15-9 to Rutgers.

After he walked two batter to open the ninth, Meyer, the starter, was replaced by freshman Max Meyer, no relation, who got his 12th save, stranding three runners.

Minnesota scored twice in the fifth inning on Ben Mezzenga’s RBI double and Terrin Vavra’s RBI single to take a 3-1 lead.

U softball streak ends

Tori Dubois’ solo homer in the eighth inning gave Penn State a 2-1 victory over the host Gophers in Big Ten softball.

Minnesota (34-15, 15-4 Big Ten) had a 14-game winning streak ended and a 30-game winning streak at home, going back two seasons.

Maddie Houlihan’s single in the fifth drove in the Gophers’ only run. The Nittany Lions (9-39, 5-16) had lost seven in a row to Minnesota.