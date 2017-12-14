Twitter is thrilled by Minnesota’s soon-to-be U.S. senator.
Why? Three words: Tina and Amy.
With Lt. Gov. Tina Smith set to take over for the resigning Al Franken, Minnesota will be represented by a pair with names matching another long-running power couple: “Saturday Night Live” alums Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
Political reporter Kevin Robillard was apparently the first to take notice, and his meme is spreading fast.
A former New York Times reporter jumps onboard.
Richmond, Va., chimes in.
But not everyone loves the idea.
What’s next? Maybe a sitcom about two smart-but-wacky gals who turn the Senate upside down, starring ... Tina and Amy.
Sometimes fiction has to play catch-up to reality.
