Working moms in Minnesota have it better than most states, according to a recent data analysis by personal finance website WalletHub.

The group evaluated child care costs and quality, school quality, parental leave policies, and work-life balance measures, among other metrics, to come up with the ranking.

Minnesota came in at No. 2 overall, while Vermont led the nation. Wisconsin, which ranked at number three a couple years ago, has now fallen to number 13.

In individual metrics, Minnesota ranked highly for professional opportunities, which included analysis of the gender pay gap, executive gender ratio, median salary for women, among others.

North Dakota, which was in the top 10 in 2015, fell to number 19 this year -- but tied with Oklahoma and Texas for third in the "Best Day Care Systems" category.

The rest of the top 10 were New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, New York and Illinois.

Nevada, Louisiana and Alabama were at the bottom of the list.

See the full ranking here, as well as WalletHub's full methodology.

This story has been updated from a previous 2015 ranking by WalletHub.